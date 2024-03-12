3 exercises to prevent golf injuries when teeing off this spring

The temperatures are rising, the courses are open and the Masters tournament is less than a month away. It’s time to play golf.

Jumping back into the swing of things too quickly can lead to injury, however. The top three injuries golfers experience are back, elbow and shoulder pain.

“Golf is a full-body sport, so you can have all sorts of injuries — from the toes all the way up to your shoulders,” Dr. Rahul Shah, a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Think about a standard golf swing, particularly the drive. You’re basically torquing your entire spine.”

The hips are just as important as the spine in getting a good golf swing, and according to Shah, the “hinges that allow you to torque are at greater risk for injury.”

A 2010 study found golf injuries were associated with ”lack of warm-up, poor trunk flexibility and strength, faulty swing technique and overuse.”

To help prepare the body for longer days and the amount of pressure it’s about to face, here are three exercises to help prevent golf injuries.

Superman

Envision the iconic comic book character Superman and how he soars through the air. Here’s how to properly do the stretch:

Lie on your belly with your arms stretched overhead

Slowly raise one arm and the opposite leg and pause.

Then lower the arm and leg and repeat on the other side.

Wrist movements

As a golfer, having strong wrists can be the difference between a perfect swing and an injury. A few exercises to try are:

Squeezing a ball or a pair of grip strengtheners is a great way to make the wrist stronger and increase flexibility.

Curling with a light set of dumbbells, 5 pounds or less.

Stretch by placing one hand in front of you. Using the other hand, lightly pull the fingers back. Hold for 3-5 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

Dynamic trunk rotations

Dynamic trunk rotations are a standing exercise for warming up the spine and hips. Here’s how to do them correctly.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Place your hands behind your head, interlocking the fingers.

Slowly rotate to one side of the body, hold for a few seconds, then come back to center and repeat on the other side.

“The more the body is warmed up and the blood is flowing, the easier it’ll be for the body to react,” Shah explained. “Just walking increases the blood flow needed to get ready for the swing.”

It’s important to take preventive measures like stretching and practicing swings before, during and after playing golf to prevent injuries. If your muscles are tighter than normal and you’re experiencing discomfort, consult your doctor for proper treatment.