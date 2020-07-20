Hall County teacher arrested, accused of sexual battery

Mark Eric Fowler, 32, is also charged with sexual battery of a person over the age of 16, according to Hall jail records. The sheriff’s office did not release details of the alleged assault but confirmed that the victim is an adult.

The Hall school district’s website lists Fowler as a health and physical education teacher at East Hall Middle School and the varsity baseball coach at East Hall High School. In an emailed statement, Hall schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the district is aware of Fowler’s arrest and that no students were involved in the case.