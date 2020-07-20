Hall County teacher arrested, accused of sexual battery

A Hall County teacher and baseball coach was arrested Friday after deputies accused him of aggravated sexual battery.
Mark Eric Fowler, 32, is also charged with sexual battery of a person over the age of 16, according to Hall jail records. The sheriff’s office did not release details of the alleged assault but confirmed that the victim is an adult.
The Hall school district’s website lists Fowler as a health and physical education teacher at East Hall Middle School and the varsity baseball coach at East Hall High School. In an emailed statement, Hall schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the district is aware of Fowler’s arrest and that no students were involved in the case.
“The Hall County Sheriff’s department is conducting its investigation and our personnel department is reviewing the information,” the statement said. “The district takes the matter very seriously, and it will be dealt with appropriately.”
Fowler was still employed by the school district as of Monday morning, Lewis said.
