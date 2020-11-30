Gwinnett wants feedback on educational equity

As part of an educational equity initiative, Gwinnett County Public Schools has launched a public review of many of its procedures.
The survey can be completed until Dec. 11.
The school district defines equity as providing access to the knowledge and skills to succeed as members of a global society regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic background, English proficiency, faith, socioeconomic status or disability.
Educational equity, which often involves providing additional support to the disadvantaged, has become a hot topic nationally and in Gwinnett, the most diverse county in Georgia.
Gwinnett has equity teams, made up of teachers and other leaders, focused on six different areas: educational opportunities and expectations; teaching and learning; student support; community engagement and partnerships; facilities and assets; and human capital, leadership and staff.
The teams have identified procedures in each of the six areas to solicit public input on. The survey asks the public how well the procedures align to the equity policy and if there are concerns about them.
The school district is continuing a video series about equity that airs on its TV station and website, with episodes tonight as well as Dec. 7 and Jan. 11.