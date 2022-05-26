ajc logo
Gwinnett solicitor general Brian Whiteside defeated in primary

051722 Lawrenceville: Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside holds a news conference at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside lost the Democratic primary Tuesday to challenger Lisamarie Bristol.

Whiteside will leave office after one term. He was elected four years ago as Gwinnett’s first Black solicitor general and one of the first Democrats to win countywide office in decades.

The solicitor general prosecutes misdemeanors and county ordinance violations.

In a sign of Gwinnett’s dramatic political shift, both of this year’s solicitor general candidates were Black Democrats. With no Republicans on the ballot, Bristol will run unopposed in the November election.

Whiteside said Wednesday afternoon he was unavailable for comment. Bristol did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

According to Bristol’s campaign biography, she is an attorney with more than 10 years of experience in criminal law. She graduated from Georgia State University’s law school and has worked as both a public defender and a prosecutor. She is married with three children.

“Lisamarie is uniquely qualified and prepared to serve as Gwinnett Solicitor-General,” her website says. “She will prosecute fairly and responsibly while working with community partners to advocate for victims to have the help and resources they need.”

Whiteside is a colorful figure who grabbed attention during his tenure for ending misdemeanor marijuana prosecutions in Gwinnett — and for attempting to close state court in January amid the omicron wave of COVID-19, earning him a contempt citation that was settled with an apology.

The state ethics commission fined Whiteside last year after he failed to submit campaign disclosures from his 2018 run for more than two years.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
