Gwinnett solicitor general Brian Whiteside defeated in primary

According to Bristol’s campaign biography, she is an attorney with more than 10 years of experience in criminal law. She graduated from Georgia State University’s law school and has worked as both a public defender and a prosecutor. She is married with three children.

“Lisamarie is uniquely qualified and prepared to serve as Gwinnett Solicitor-General,” her website says. “She will prosecute fairly and responsibly while working with community partners to advocate for victims to have the help and resources they need.”

Whiteside is a colorful figure who grabbed attention during his tenure for ending misdemeanor marijuana prosecutions in Gwinnett — and for attempting to close state court in January amid the omicron wave of COVID-19, earning him a contempt citation that was settled with an apology.

The state ethics commission fined Whiteside last year after he failed to submit campaign disclosures from his 2018 run for more than two years.