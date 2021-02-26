Gwinnett school district names interim associate superintendent

The Gwinnett County Board of Education this month appointed Al Taylor to the position of interim associate superintendent for school improvement and operations.
He’s filling the role of Steve Flynt, who this summer will become superintendent of the Columbia County School District.
Taylor is an assistant superintendent for middle schools. He joined Gwinnett in 2002 as a teacher at Sweetwater Middle School and rose to become an assistant principal at Meadowcreek High School and a principal at Radloff Middle School and Berkmar High School.
He earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Georgia State University. He also works as an adjunct professor at Piedmont College.
The school board also appointed Dranita Morrow as the new principal of Kanoheda Elementary School, replacing Nicole White, who last month was promoted to executive director of special education. Morrow was working as an assistant principal at Ferguson Elementary.