Gwinnett school district graduated largest-ever class

Gwinnett County Public Schools had more than 13,000 graduating seniors this year. COURTESY OF GWINNETT COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Gwinnett County Public Schools had more than 13,000 graduating seniors this year. COURTESY OF GWINNETT COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More than 13,000 seniors graduated this spring from Gwinnett County Public Schools, the district’s largest class to date.

The class of 2021 completed their junior and senior years during the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said in a news release.

“This class has shown resilience in the face of adversity,” Wilbanks said. “This year’s graduates have proven themselves to be civic-minded individuals who care about what goes on in our world. ...On behalf of Gwinnett County Public Schools, I applaud this year’s graduates for their accomplishments and extend my deep appreciation to the families who supported and encouraged them during their academic career. I also salute the thousands of educators — from kindergarten to twelfth grade — who gave their all to these students.”

Almost 77% of this year’s graduates plan to attend college or other post-secondary schools, according to the release.

As of last month, 31 graduating seniors in Gwinnett earned full scholarships through the prestigious QuestBridge College Match program.

Out of the 300 students nationwide who earned Gates Scholarships, three came from Gwinnett schools. Berkmar, Peachtree Ridge and Shiloh High Schools had one Gates recipient each.

