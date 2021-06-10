Gwinnett school district graduated largest-ever class

The class of 2021 completed their junior and senior years during the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said in a news release.

“This class has shown resilience in the face of adversity,” Wilbanks said. “This year’s graduates have proven themselves to be civic-minded individuals who care about what goes on in our world. ...On behalf of Gwinnett County Public Schools, I applaud this year’s graduates for their accomplishments and extend my deep appreciation to the families who supported and encouraged them during their academic career. I also salute the thousands of educators — from kindergarten to twelfth grade — who gave their all to these students.”