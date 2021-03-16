Gwinnett school board to vote on issuing $120 million in bonds

The Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to vote Thursday night on whether to issue $120 million in general obligation bonds that county voters approved in November 2018.
That referendum authorized a total of $350 million in bonds for building renovations and improvements across the school district, including the construction of Seckinger High School. About $173 million has already been issued.
If board members vote in favor of Thursday’s resolution, almost $57 million would still be left.
The amount of debt the school district has to repay will depend on market conditions at the time the bonds are sold.
Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s Investors Services recently assigned their highest ratings to the bonds.
“The school district, taxpayers, and students all benefit as we will be able to acquire the lowest interest rates possible on the sale of the bonds, which translate into more funds available for teaching and learning,” Joe Heffron, chief financial officer, said in a news release.