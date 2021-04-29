Gwinnett school board approves new administrator and principals

The school board appointed Shiloh Middle School Principal Tereka Williams as the executive director of continuous quality improvement for Gwinnett County Public Schools. She will take the place of Jay Nebel, who in January became assistant superintendent for middle schools.

Williams earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Cambridge College. She has worked for Gwinnett schools since 2007 as a teacher or administrator. She also taught in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina and the Sumter School District in South Carolina.