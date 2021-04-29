Gwinnett school board approves new administrator and principals

The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently promoted a middle school principal to a district-level administrative position and hired two new principals.
The school board appointed Shiloh Middle School Principal Tereka Williams as the executive director of continuous quality improvement for Gwinnett County Public Schools. She will take the place of Jay Nebel, who in January became assistant superintendent for middle schools.
Williams earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Cambridge College. She has worked for Gwinnett schools since 2007 as a teacher or administrator. She also taught in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina and the Sumter School District in South Carolina.
The school board also promoted Knight Elementary School Assistant Principal Sally Lehmann to next school year’s principal of Burnette Elementary School, taking the place of Kim Reed, who is retiring.
Lehmann earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Georgia State University. She came to Gwinnett schools in 2000 and worked as a teacher and instructional coach until 2014, when she became an assistant principal at Knight Elementary.
The school board selected Winn Holt Elementary School Assistant Principal Mark Moon as Chattahoochee Elementary School’s new principal. Moon will transition into the position as Jeff Lee retires, according to a school district news release.
Moon has a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership from Piedmont College. He came to Gwinnett schools in 2006 as a social studies teacher at Osborne Middle.