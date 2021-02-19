Gwinnett public schools to waive a graduation requirement

The Gateway tests are essay exams that ask sophomores to write about science and juniors to write about social studies topics. Students who fail can re-take the tests. Gwinnett developed the Gateway as a graduation requirement in addition to state standardized tests.

The school district also plans to notify about 1,300 alumni who never passed the Gateway that they’re now eligible for diplomas instead of the certificates of attendance they graduated with. That list of alumni dates back to the class of 2002, said Sloan Roach, school district spokeswoman.