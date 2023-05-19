Gwinnett police to hold more firearms safety classes

The community affairs section of the Gwinnett County Police Department is holding more firearms safety classes to teach residents about safe gun handling.
Local law enforcement personnel will give the classes, according to the county website.
Classes will be held Wednesday and on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center, 854 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville.
Visit GwinnettCounty.com/FirearmSafety to register.
Topics will include firearm safety, terminology and proper storage to keep children safe.
Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents are prohibited from bringing their own firearms.
