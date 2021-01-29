X

Gwinnett County needs judges for virtual science fair

The Gwinnett science, engineering and innovation fair will be virtual this year. COURTESY OF GWINNETT COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Judges are needed for next month’s Gwinnett County regional science, engineering and innovation fair, which this year will be held virtually.

Judges will be assigned based on their expertise and receive training before the Feb. 19 event. Among their duties: interviewing students via web meetings.

High school judges will evaluate five projects between 8 and 11:30 a.m. Middle school judges will evaluate four projects between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Eligible participants in the fair include students from public schools, private schools, charter schools or those who are home-schooled.

Those interested in become judges, can find out more information on the event’s webpage. The registration deadline is Feb. 8.

