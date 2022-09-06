Gwinnett increases trash fees despite credits for recent pickup delays

Solid waste haulers experienced increased labor costs and supply chain issues, like many other industries. But they also contended with an increased volume of trash and recycling as the coronavirus pandemic caused a mass shift to working from home. Costs to process recycling have also increased, Woods said.

The county will pay for a portion of the cost increases from its solid waste fund instead of passing it all on to property owners, she said.

The amended contract contains a long list of new rules and penalties for solid waste contractors, including a $25 fine for every missed collection per 1,000 buildings. Haulers must also implement notification systems for missed routes, with fines of $1,000 for every time they fail to notify the county and $250 every time they fail to notify residents of unfinished routes.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

The contract ends in June 2026 with a two-year renewal option.

Trash and recycling, including the remains of parties and gift-giving, piled up in pockets of metro Atlanta around the winter holidays as haulers struggled with staffing shortages. In some parts of Gwinnett, haulers who fell behind initially failed to notify residents, who left bulging containers out for days thinking trucks were coming. Instead, storms blew the trash around neighborhoods and residents called their commissioners to complain their streets looked like “war zones.”

District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden said the amended contract addresses the haulers’ struggles with the current market while acknowledging poor service within the last year.

“I think the residents of Gwinnett County get a good deal,” he said.