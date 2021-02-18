X

Gwinnett elementary, middle school students to be dismissed early today

School buses. (File photo)
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County Public Schools elementary and middle school students will be dismissed two and a half hours earlier than normal Thursday, as they were Wednesday.

Students attending schools in person will be able to get meals before they leave for the day and curbside meal service will be available for digital learners, according to the district.

Families of digital learners should check with their schools for any changes to meal pickup times or locations.

Gwinnett scheduled the early release days months ago as part of this school year’s academic calendar.

Correction: An earlier version of this story wrongly said high school students were being dismissed early.

