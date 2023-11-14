Gwinnett County to hold poll official hiring events

BreakingNews
Gwinnett County will hold three events, beginning Friday, for citizens interested in working as poll officials.

Friday’s event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lucky Shoals Park Community Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross.

Another event will be held Dec. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville. The third one will be Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula.

Citizens who work as poll officials can earn up to $390 per election.

Applicants must be United States citizens age 16 or older and must be able to read, write and speak English. They must live in Gwinnett County or work for the county government. Applicants must also have access to a computer for training.

Those who attend the hiring events must complete I-9 forms and bring the required original identification documents.

Applicants unable to attend the hiring events can visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com.

