Gwinnett County employees get 5% raises; first responders get 8%

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

News
By
41 minutes ago
X

Citing a persistently competitive job market and high public safety vacancy rates, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved raises of at least 5% for all full-time county employees.

First responders in the police, fire, emergency services, corrections and 911 departments and the sheriff’s, district attorney’s and solicitor’s offices will receive 8% raises. The increases are retroactive to the pay period that began Sept. 30.

“We felt that this was a good move to ensure that we can continue to maintain a quality workforce and also recruit and retain in the areas where we are bleeding, which is our public safety personnel,” County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreGwinnett County expands its police training center

The Gwinnett County Police Department had 231 vacancies in late August, representing about 25% of authorized positions. Chief J.D. McClure did not have exact updated numbers Tuesday, but said police academy graduation rates had improved and the county has eight more 911 dispatchers than the beginning of the year.

McClure said the raises allow the department to stay competitive in the job market.

“We’re slowly getting there,” he said. “It just takes time.”

Sheriff Keybo Taylor thanked commissioners and County Administrator Glenn Stephens after Tuesday’s vote. He did not know the number of vacancies in his department offhand.

“If it’s one, it’s too high,” he said.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

The county commission last year approved 8-10% raises across the board, but cost of living has increased more than 6% since then, Human Resources Director Adrienne McAllister said.

The raises will cost the county $8 million, which comes from the payroll budget for vacant positions and unspent funds from various county departments, Hendrickson said.

“We’ve had some savings because of the vacancies and we’re already projected to end our fiscal year very strong,” she said. “We wanted to reinvest that back into our employees and we wanted to do so before the holidays come.”

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say14h ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
McCarthy ousted as U.S. House speaker; how Ga. reps voted
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Ga. election board votes down proposal for paper ballots in ballot secrecy
10h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

COMING SOON: ‘The South Got Something to Say,’ a documentary from The Atlanta...
12h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

COMING SOON: ‘The South Got Something to Say,’ a documentary from The Atlanta...
12h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Man involved in SWAT standoff in DeKalb shot at construction workers
9h ago
The Latest
A.M. ATL: Disaster agency wants a minute of your time
13m ago
Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
14h ago
Developer with Russian ties plans warehouse complex east of Atlanta
19h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster
12h ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
14h ago
Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top