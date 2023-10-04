Gwinnett County employees get 5% raises; first responders get 8%

Citing a persistently competitive job market and high public safety vacancy rates, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved raises of at least 5% for all full-time county employees.

First responders in the police, fire, emergency services, corrections and 911 departments and the sheriff’s, district attorney’s and solicitor’s offices will receive 8% raises. The increases are retroactive to the pay period that began Sept. 30.

“We felt that this was a good move to ensure that we can continue to maintain a quality workforce and also recruit and retain in the areas where we are bleeding, which is our public safety personnel,” County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Gwinnett County Police Department had 231 vacancies in late August, representing about 25% of authorized positions. Chief J.D. McClure did not have exact updated numbers Tuesday, but said police academy graduation rates had improved and the county has eight more 911 dispatchers than the beginning of the year.

McClure said the raises allow the department to stay competitive in the job market.

“We’re slowly getting there,” he said. “It just takes time.”

Sheriff Keybo Taylor thanked commissioners and County Administrator Glenn Stephens after Tuesday’s vote. He did not know the number of vacancies in his department offhand.

“If it’s one, it’s too high,” he said.

The county commission last year approved 8-10% raises across the board, but cost of living has increased more than 6% since then, Human Resources Director Adrienne McAllister said.

The raises will cost the county $8 million, which comes from the payroll budget for vacant positions and unspent funds from various county departments, Hendrickson said.

“We’ve had some savings because of the vacancies and we’re already projected to end our fiscal year very strong,” she said. “We wanted to reinvest that back into our employees and we wanted to do so before the holidays come.”