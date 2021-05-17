Gunman sought after shootout with off-duty officer at Atlanta gas station

Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a group of bystanders and then got into a shootout with an off-duty officer outside of an Atlanta gas station Sunday night.
A “number of people” were at the Exxon at 400 Edgewood Avenue when the gunfire started about 11:30 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Investigators said the incident started when several men got into an argument at the location. At some point, one of the men pulled out a handgun and started shooting toward some of the bystanders, Avery said.
An off-duty officer saw the argument and subsequent shooting and pulled out a weapon of his own. The officer fired at the suspect several times, and the man ran away, according to Avery.
“No one on scene appears to have been injured and there are no indications the suspect was struck by gunfire,” he said.
Police are still working to identify the suspect and determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.