Gunman dead, 2 wounded after random attack at California beach pier

The gunfire sent bystanders running and others dropping to the ground and lying prone on the pier.

Joe Granda had just sat down with his brother for dinner at Tony’s on the Pier when they heard about five sharp cracks. His brother thought someone was setting off firecrackers, but Granda knew what the sounds were.

Everyone in the restaurant ducked under their tables, he said.

About five to 10 minutes later, Granda said he saw police swarm the pier and take up positions on the roofs of nearby restaurants and other establishments.

He said he saw a man he believes was the shooter hurtle over a railing and onto rocks below the pier, with officers in pursuit.

Caption Emergency workers stand on the shore below Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday after a shooting left two people injured. Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

He said he then heard roughly five gunshots and saw the man stumble.

Police said they tried to get the man, who was standing atop massive boulders on the shoreline, to surrender. The man was armed with both a handgun and a knife and ultimately was struck in the upper torso by police gunfire, authorities said.

“From what I can tell, this was a legitimate active shooter, and we were very lucky we don’t have any deaths as a result,” Redondo Beach police Chief Keith Kauffman said.

The suspect, who was described only as a man in his 30s, did not seem to know the people he had fired on, sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said. “It was indiscriminate shooting.”