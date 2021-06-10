Griffin police search for 2 drugstore burglars

The Griffin Police Department is searching for two suspects who burglarized Hospital Discount Drugs overnight on June 6-7.
The suspects entered the store on South 8th Street and went to the area where medication is stored, according to video surveillance that was posted on the department’s Facebook page.
The suspects wore gloves and ski masks. Both suspects wore what appears to be white Nikes with a black swoosh, police said.
If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Brandon Walden at 770-229-6450, ext. 507, or email bwalden@cityofgriffin.com.