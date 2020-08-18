Griffin man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Griffin man was killed Friday morning when the SUV he was driving left the roadway and struck two trees, authorities said.
The fatal wreck occurred about 7:45 a.m. along Ga. 16 in Spalding County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Investigators said 41-year-old Micheal Leon Brown was driving east in a Chevrolet Tahoe when he lost control and ran off the right shoulder about a mile from Maloy Road.
The SUV rolled down an embankment and through a fence before striking two trees and coming to a stop, according to a GSP incident report. Brown, who was not wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One witness told state troopers that Brown appeared to be speeding just before the fatal crash, authorities said. Nobody else was injured in the wreck.
