GOP Arkansas state Senate candidate wore KKK costume as teen

In October 2000, Beckham and two other classmates wore KKK outfits and were caught by school staff members and immediately given three days of in-school suspension, according to the court records. Later, the school’s director dismissed Beckham during his senior year, a decision upheld by the Mississippi Board of Education.

Alana Nichols, who’s Black, was a junior at the school when she saw her classmates in the racist costumes and said she was “petrified.”

“When I think about memories of high school, this is at the forefront, and that’s unfortunate,” Nichols said. “My initial thought was, ‘What’s going to happen? Am I going to die? Is there going to be a rally?’”

Beckham, now 37, on Thursday said he made “mistakes” as a teenager.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

“I do sincerely apologize for any angst or grievances that I have caused anyone as a minor, as that is not the man that I am today,” Beckham said. “I continue to unequivocally denounce the KKK and any like minded hate groups and the rumors that I am or have ever been part of the KKK are absolutely ridiculous.”