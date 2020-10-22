Good grief! Charlie Brown holiday specials move to streaming TV

The classic Peanuts holiday specials, a beloved animated tradition on ABC for the past two decades, will not air on network television this year after Apple TV Plus purchased the rights to the programs two years ago, according to reports.
Many fans of the popular comic-strip have expressed outrage over the shows becoming available to mostly paid subscribers.
“It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will all be available exclusively on the Apple TV+ platform throughout the holidays along with several new specials that are currently in development, the company announced this week.
The streaming service still plans to air the specials for free for non-subscribers, but only during limited time windows. And while an Apple TV device isn’t necessary to see the specials, fans would at least need something like an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku TV to be able to watch them.
The Halloween special will stream free during Halloween weekend, from October 30 to November 1.
The Thanksgiving special begins streaming to subscribers on November 18, but anyone can watch for free during the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.
The only special that will not air for free during the actual holiday is the Christmas special, which will start streaming for paid subscribers on Dec. 4, but everyone else can only see it from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13.
Apple is producing several other new Peanuts specials for Mother’s Day, Earth Day, and New Year’s Eve, reports said. Another program called The Snoopy Show will also debut in 2021, according to Apple’s website.
The widely popular Peanuts specials — created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz — are considered a national treasure that has spanned generations for its innocent portrayal of youth with remarkable characters like Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Peppermint Patty.
The programs first aired on CBS in 1965 and remained there until ABC won the rights to the features in 2000, according to Vulture.
Apple bought the rights to the holiday specials in 2018 and acquired the rights to air the classics this year, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.
Some voices on social media noted that many households do not have access to streaming services.
“The point of having them on network TV is the country coming together and watching at the same time. That’s being taken from us,” one Twitter user wrote, according to NBC News. “The Peanuts specials are one of the very FEW things that brings US together.”