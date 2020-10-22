Good grief! Charlie Brown holiday specials move to streaming TV

The Thanksgiving special begins streaming to subscribers on November 18, but anyone can watch for free during the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

The only special that will not air for free during the actual holiday is the Christmas special, which will start streaming for paid subscribers on Dec. 4, but everyone else can only see it from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13.

Apple is producing several other new Peanuts specials for Mother’s Day, Earth Day, and New Year’s Eve, reports said. Another program called The Snoopy Show will also debut in 2021, according to Apple’s website.

The widely popular Peanuts specials — created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz — are considered a national treasure that has spanned generations for its innocent portrayal of youth with remarkable characters like Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Peppermint Patty.

The programs first aired on CBS in 1965 and remained there until ABC won the rights to the features in 2000, according to Vulture.

Apple bought the rights to the holiday specials in 2018 and acquired the rights to air the classics this year, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

Some voices on social media noted that many households do not have access to streaming services.

“The point of having them on network TV is the country coming together and watching at the same time. That’s being taken from us,” one Twitter user wrote, according to NBC News. “The Peanuts specials are one of the very FEW things that brings US together.”