Georgia’s judiciary and courts are subject of symposium

A number of scholars and experts will lecture and answer questions at the symposium titled “Georgia’s Judiciary and Courts Through the Years.”

State archivist Christopher Davidson will open the program with a welcome at 9 a.m., followed by several talk: “The Three Governors Controversy of 1946,″ by Andrew Bramlett, a student and independent scholar; “Building Your Case at the Courthouse,” by Larry W. Thomas, a professional genealogist; “Constitutional Law and Same Sex Marriage in Georgia,” by Sheryne Southard, Antoinette France-Harris and Denise Allen, from Clayton State University. The final session, at 11:10 a.m., will be “The History of the Supreme Court: Augusta and Beyond” by Justice Carla Wong McMillian of the Supreme Court of Georgia.