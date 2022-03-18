Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia’s judiciary and courts are subject of symposium

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

caption arrowCaption
040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., For the AJC
1 hour ago

The state’s courts will be the focus of a virtual symposium at the Georgia Archives on April 2.

A number of scholars and experts will lecture and answer questions at the symposium titled “Georgia’s Judiciary and Courts Through the Years.”

State archivist Christopher Davidson will open the program with a welcome at 9 a.m., followed by several talk: “The Three Governors Controversy of 1946,″ by Andrew Bramlett, a student and independent scholar; “Building Your Case at the Courthouse,” by Larry W. Thomas, a professional genealogist; “Constitutional Law and Same Sex Marriage in Georgia,” by Sheryne Southard, Antoinette France-Harris and Denise Allen, from Clayton State University. The final session, at 11:10 a.m., will be “The History of the Supreme Court: Augusta and Beyond” by Justice Carla Wong McMillian of the Supreme Court of Georgia.

This event will introduce attendees to the importance of court records at all levels, many of which are housed at the Georgia Archives in the original form or on microfilm, with many digitized at various websites. The Georgia Supreme Court cases, published as “Georgia Reports,” start in 1846 and are a great source for genealogy and history clues. A computer index to the litigants can be found in the Reading Room at the Georgia Archives.

The symposium is free and virtual via Microsoft Teams. To register, go to GeorgiaArchives.org.

Rare books subject of Lunch and Learn

The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn lecture on April 8 will be virtual only with JoyEllen Williams — Special Collections curator in the Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books at Kennesaw State — speaking on “How to become a Book Detective: The Analysis of Rare and Historic Books.” This free, pre-recorded webinar can be seen on the Georgia Archives YouTube Channel at noon and thereafter. Other Georgia Archives programs, both Lunch and Learn and others, are already on the YouTube channel, reachable from the Archives’ home page at GeorgiaArchives.org.

Visit the Georgia Archives

The Georgia Archives is definitely worth an in-person visit, with its vast collection of published books, manuscript materials, microfilm and databases. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until noon, and 1-4 p.m.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gas tax break could take days to filter down to buyers
1h ago
Westside Lead Superfund site added to EPA’s National Priorities List
2h ago
‘We had no luck’: Georgia blueberries hit hard by deep freeze
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top