Georgia woman accused of stealing nearly $170K from Gainesville employer

A Gillsville woman faces a charge of theft after investigators accused her of robbing her Gainesville employer of almost $170,000, authorities said.
Employees of Kipper Tool Company contacted the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23 when they found inconsistencies in their financial records.
After launching an investigation, authorities discovered that 38-year-old Heather Harrison Pile, who had an accounting role at the business, used a company credit card to pay for personal expenses from January to October, sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release. In total, investigators said Pile stole more than $168,000 from the company’s fund.
She was arrested at her home Monday afternoon and charged with felony theft by conversion, Booth said. Pile was booked at the Hall County jail, but was released Monday evening on $5,700 bond.
In other news:
Credit: WSBTV Videos