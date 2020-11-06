Georgia woman accused of stealing nearly $170K from Gainesville employer

Employees of Kipper Tool Company contacted the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23 when they found inconsistencies in their financial records.

After launching an investigation, authorities discovered that 38-year-old Heather Harrison Pile, who had an accounting role at the business, used a company credit card to pay for personal expenses from January to October, sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release. In total, investigators said Pile stole more than $168,000 from the company’s fund.