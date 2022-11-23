Georgia to phase in new rules banning some wild animals as pets

In a release about the new rules, the DNR said the agency’s biologists added animals based on the risks they pose to Georgia’s natural ecosystems and humans themselves. They also prioritized listing non-native species that already have a presence in Georgia or neighboring states.

The Argentine black and white tegu is one example. The large, South American lizards are popular as pets but are well-adapted to the warm climate of Florida and South Georgia, where they have begun to spread and feed on the eggs and young offspring of native wildlife. DNR says it is currently working with partners to eradicate a population of tegus that have already established themselves in Toombs and Tattnall Counties near Savannah.

Dr. Brett Albanese, an assistant chief with DNR’s Wildlife Conservation Section, said the agency is using the 12-month grace period to give people plenty of time to comply with the new regulations.

“Our biggest thing is we don’t want anyone to think, ‘Oh, I’m going to get in trouble ... I need to dump these crayfish in the creek,’” he said. “That’s actually very illegal and runs counter to what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

Albanese said that anyone with questions about the new rules should contact DNR. A detailed list of animals added to the list and instructions on how to register and tag eligible species is available at https://georgiawildlife.com/.