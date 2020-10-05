Georgia teen killed, driver charged after crash

Madison Nicole Gray, 17, of Gainesville, was a passenger in a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Shannon Dwight Beauford, 25, at about 5:30 a.m., Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said. According to Booth, Beauford didn’t maintain his lane in the 3700 block of White Sulphur Road.

“The car left the roadway and rolled, striking a culvert and embankment,” Booth said.