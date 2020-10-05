X

Georgia teen killed, driver charged after crash

The driver was taken into custody after he was treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle.

By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A teenager was killed Sunday morning after the car she was riding in crashed into an embankment in Gainesville, authorities said.

Madison Nicole Gray, 17, of Gainesville, was a passenger in a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Shannon Dwight Beauford, 25, at about 5:30 a.m., Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said. According to Booth, Beauford didn’t maintain his lane in the 3700 block of White Sulphur Road.

“The car left the roadway and rolled, striking a culvert and embankment,” Booth said.

Hall County Fire Services sent Gray to a hospital, where the teen died from her injuries. Police have not said how Gray and Beauford knew each other.

Beauford was taken into custody after he was treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Booth said. He is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle and could face additional charges, authorities said.

As of Monday, Beauford remained in the Hall County Jail with no bond, according to online jail records.

