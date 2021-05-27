Georgia teen dies in crash on her way to taking her finals

A south Georgia teenager was killed Wednesday morning on her way to her finals, on the last day of school.
Ava Epps, 17, died when she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler on her way to Statesboro High School.
“She was on Adabelle Road at the stop sign, turning left on 301 going to school this morning to take a final, and she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler and the 18-wheeler hit her,” Coroner Jake Futch told the Statesboro Herald.
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. The truck driver did not suffer any injuries, but Epps was pronounced dead on the scene.
School officials held a moment of silence prior to Wednesday’s graduation ceremony, WJCL reports.