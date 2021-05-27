Georgia teen dies in crash on her way to taking her finals

Ava Epps, 17, died when she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler on her way to Statesboro High School.

“She was on Adabelle Road at the stop sign, turning left on 301 going to school this morning to take a final, and she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler and the 18-wheeler hit her,” Coroner Jake Futch told the Statesboro Herald.