Georgia police seek information in rape investigation

Christopher Minter has been charged with rape and obscene communication with a child, according to the release. He was arrested April 16 at his home by investigators after warrants were signed by a Floyd County magistrate that allege criminal conduct from March.

Floyd County Police investigators were referred the initial case by the Rome Police Department after details revealed Minter allegedly befriended a teen walking down a road in March.