Georgia police seek information in rape investigation

A 28-year-old Rome, Georgia, man is being held in jail without bond on charges that allege he forcibly assaulted a juvenile and was trying to lure another child on social media, according to a release from the Floyd County Police Department.
Christopher Minter has been charged with rape and obscene communication with a child, according to the release. He was arrested April 16 at his home by investigators after warrants were signed by a Floyd County magistrate that allege criminal conduct from March.
Floyd County Police investigators were referred the initial case by the Rome Police Department after details revealed Minter allegedly befriended a teen walking down a road in March.
The suspect and victim began communicating on social media, officials said, and one day the victim asked for a ride. Minter agreed, according to the release, and took the 16-year-old victim to a location where he allegedly raped the teen.
Prior to knowing about the alleged sexual assault, police investigators had been in contact with Minter online, according to the Floyd County Police’s news release. Minter reportedly began engaging an officer, who represented herself as a 14-year-old child.
Minter immediately questioned her age and pushed a sexually charged conversation, according to police officials. Investigators allege that Minter insisted on meeting the child to engage in sex acts at her home. He then instructed “the child” to delete all of her messages, according to the release.
Police are concerned about the pattern of simultaneous conduct with separate young victims who were unrelated, so they are asking for assistance from the public.
If anyone has information about Minter or the investigations, please contact detective@floydcountyga.org or call 706-235-7766.