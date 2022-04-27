Wisconsin meat snack firm to build 800-worker plant in Perry

However, the company will utilize the state’s Quick Start program for training and placing workers, according to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp.

Many companies have complained in recent months that low unemployment has made finding qualified workers a challenge.

Houston County, which is south of Macon and includes the city of Warner-Robins, has a workforce of about 72,000, according to the Georgia Department of Labor. The county’s unemployment rate is just 3.1%, the same as the jobless rate for the state.

Founded in 1985, the company is family-owned and operated. Because it is privately-held, Jack Link’s is not required to release financial details, but online jobs site Zippia estimates that the company last year had revenues of about $145 million.

The company has facilities in the Midwest, as well as in New Zealand, Brazil, and Germany, officials said.