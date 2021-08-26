Warrant: Georgia teacher used zip ties to restrain child

Elizabeth Louise Board, a teacher at Godley Station K-8 School in the Savannah-Chatham School District, used the ties Aug. 6 to secure a student to his chair and table, officials alleged. The child “was unable to defend himself against Mrs. Board’s actions,” the warrant reads.

Board, who surrendered to authorities Aug. 16, faces a felony charge of cruelty to children in the first degree. A special education adaptive teacher, Board has been reassigned to an alternative site where she has no contact with students amid the investigation of the allegations, The Savannah Morning News reported.