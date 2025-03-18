Georgia News
Georgia News

U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage to victims of deadly storms

After severe storms swept across the U.S., U-Haul is offering free self-storage for victims.
Storage and moving company U-Haul is offering 30 free days of self-storage as disaster relief after a series of storms swept across the U.S.
Storage and moving company U-Haul is offering 30 free days of self-storage as disaster relief after a series of storms swept across the U.S.
By Morayo Ogunbayo
31 minutes ago

Storage and moving company U-Haul is offering 30 free days of self-storage as disaster relief after a series of storms passed through the Southeast this weekend, offering 366 centers to victims.

“We are fortunate to have a robust infrastructure thanks to 80 years of patronage from our loyal customers, and that enables us to give back in times of need,” Manager of Media and Public Relations for U-Haul International, Jeff Lockridge, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Providing one month of free storage services is among the best ways we can do that.”

U-Haul is also offering their U-Box portable containers for use to further support victims of the disaster. Participating centers are located throughout Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

At least 42 people died during this weekend’s storms, which unleashed tornadoes, dust and wildfires to homes and businesses across Georgia and the entire Southern region. President Donald Trump and the White House have said they are monitoring the disaster and that National Guard troops have been deployed to Arkansas.

ExploreWhat to know about the deadly storm system that socked the US

U-Haul has been offering their resources to victims of national disasters for decades, according to Lockridge. Since fall 2024, these services have been extended toward victims of the California wildfires and Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Sometimes U-Haul will extend resources on a smaller scale, even to a single store, as they did in April 2024 after a tornado touched down in Conyers.

“Back in 2020, when COVID hit and schools were closed midsemester, U-Haul offered free storage to all college students across the U.S. and Canada so they could secure their belongings and focus on getting home,” Lockridge told the AJC.

Right now, 70 U-Haul locations are open for storm victims in Georgia, including 25 in the metro Atlanta area.

“The best part of providing a service like this is showing care and concern for your neighbors,” Lockridge said.

U-Haul works as a disaster responder with the American Red Cross, providing extended support for their volunteers as they go into communities when disaster strikes.

ExplorePHOTOS: Storms, tornadoes sweep across Georgia

“People wanting to support U-Haul for its work in the community can simply donate to the Red Cross, or help another worthy nonprofit, church or other organization doing selfless deeds to improve the lives of impacted neighbors,” Lockridge said.

To find out more about the program and how to access these services, visit uhaul.com/Locations.

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Health and Wellness reporter for the paper, covering the stories Georgians needs to know to stay healthy

More Stories

Keep Reading

Lucas Hunter a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was detained by Venezuelan officials near the Colombia-Venezuela border in January 2025, and no one has heard from him since. (Handout)

Credit: Courtesy of Hunter family

Vacation tragedy: U.S. citizen detained in Venezuela has Georgia ties

Lucas Hunter has now spent over two months in Venezuelan custody after being detained while on vacation.

2h ago

The Rise of the SEC: How a league known for the gridiron became became kings of college basketball

1h ago

The Latest

Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara (10) and Johni Broome (4) react to play against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

The Rise of the SEC: How a league known for the gridiron became became kings of college basketball

1h ago

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

2h ago

Vacation tragedy: U.S. citizen detained in Venezuela has Georgia ties

2h ago

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.