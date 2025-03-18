Storage and moving company U-Haul is offering 30 free days of self-storage as disaster relief after a series of storms passed through the Southeast this weekend, offering 366 centers to victims.

“We are fortunate to have a robust infrastructure thanks to 80 years of patronage from our loyal customers, and that enables us to give back in times of need,” Manager of Media and Public Relations for U-Haul International, Jeff Lockridge, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Providing one month of free storage services is among the best ways we can do that.”

U-Haul is also offering their U-Box portable containers for use to further support victims of the disaster. Participating centers are located throughout Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

At least 42 people died during this weekend’s storms, which unleashed tornadoes, dust and wildfires to homes and businesses across Georgia and the entire Southern region. President Donald Trump and the White House have said they are monitoring the disaster and that National Guard troops have been deployed to Arkansas.

Explore What to know about the deadly storm system that socked the US

U-Haul has been offering their resources to victims of national disasters for decades, according to Lockridge. Since fall 2024, these services have been extended toward victims of the California wildfires and Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Sometimes U-Haul will extend resources on a smaller scale, even to a single store, as they did in April 2024 after a tornado touched down in Conyers.

“Back in 2020, when COVID hit and schools were closed midsemester, U-Haul offered free storage to all college students across the U.S. and Canada so they could secure their belongings and focus on getting home,” Lockridge told the AJC.

Right now, 70 U-Haul locations are open for storm victims in Georgia, including 25 in the metro Atlanta area.

“The best part of providing a service like this is showing care and concern for your neighbors,” Lockridge said.

U-Haul works as a disaster responder with the American Red Cross, providing extended support for their volunteers as they go into communities when disaster strikes.

“People wanting to support U-Haul for its work in the community can simply donate to the Red Cross, or help another worthy nonprofit, church or other organization doing selfless deeds to improve the lives of impacted neighbors,” Lockridge said.

To find out more about the program and how to access these services, visit uhaul.com/Locations.