Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

“We're not facing a situation like Maria, but we have to remain wary,” said Pedro Janer, secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

Many worried about whether Puerto Rico's fragile power grid, which was destroyed by Maria, would withstand tropical storm force winds. On Tuesday, the island's power company announced that more than 250,000 customers were left without electricity when a plant was knocked offline for unknown reasons.

On Tuesday afternoon, the storm system was centered 435 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. It was moving west at 23 mph.

The maximum sustained winds were 40 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters said some strengthening was expected during the next 48 hours, with the system expected to become a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Forecasters estimated the northern Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico would experience 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with maximum amounts of 10 inches.