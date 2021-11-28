ajc logo
X

Train derails in Paulding County, blocking streets in Hiram

A train derailment in Hiram Saturday night has Main Street closed. (Photo: Channel 2 Action News)
Caption
A train derailment in Hiram Saturday night has Main Street closed. (Photo: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Georgia News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
Two crew members slightly injured

A freight train derailed late Saturday in Paulding County, blocking roads in Hiram and slightly injuring two crew members.

According to reports, a Norfolk Southern Railway locomotive and seven freight cars overturned, part of a 88-car train.

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said two crew members were taken to a nearby hospital and released early Sunday.

The railroad said the other two locomotives pulling the train remained upright. Crews were working Sunday to lift the derailed cars and reopen the track.

Some streets in the area could be closed through Monday, Hiram police said.

Norfolk Southern said Sunday that it's investigating the cause of the derailment and will report findings to the Federal Railroad Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Some diesel spilled from the overturned locomotive, but the company said the fuel won't cause any serious environmental harm.

Paulding County officials said the train was previously carrying ethanol but that those cars were empty.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
AP Top 25: Michigan rises to No. 2; Oklahoma State up to 5th
16m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top