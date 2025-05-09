During a spring walk in middle Georgia, I noticed that loblolly pines had pale green needles, while those of longleaf pines were bright green. A white oak’s leaves were dark green, while a water oak’s leaves were a dull, bluish green.

A mockernut hickory sported yellowish-green leaves. A tulip poplar had shiny, bright green foliage. A Carolina silver bell‘s leaves were lime green; a red maple‘s, reddish green; a sourwood‘s, emerald green.

Like the dazzling leaf colors of fall, a mix of green hues in a healthy forest in spring can be mesmerizing, fit for artists and poets. “In every wood in every spring there is a different green,” wrote poet and writer J.R.R. Tolkien.

As spring progresses into summer, the leaves of many trees will change into other green tints.

In all, color experts estimate there are about 300 shades of green in nature. A leaf’s age, shape, health, location and other factors help determine its greenness. Most important, though, is the plant’s species. Plants contain different types and amounts of chlorophyll pigments, the light-capturing substances that make a leaf green.

Chlorophyll is essential for photosynthesis, the process by which a green plant makes its own food — and what makes green plants essential for life on Earth.

