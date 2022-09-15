ajc logo
X

State job growth strong, but the pace slowed in August

Interviewer John Champion (right) talks with Jarius Bloodser during the Hawks' inaugural "Interview Day" event at State Farm Arena on September 10, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Interviewer John Champion (right) talks with Jarius Bloodser during the Hawks' inaugural "Interview Day" event at State Farm Arena on September 10, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Georgia added 15,800 jobs last month, the best non-pandemic August since 2005

Georgia job growth was strong again last month, racking up one of the best Augusts on record -- but with higher interest rates rattling the housing and stock markets, the pace of expansion has slowed.

The state added 15,800 positions during the month, the best non-pandemic August since 2005. The Georgia Department of Labor said Thursday the unemployment rate remains perched at a historically low 2.8%, with hundreds of thousands of job openings still listed and unfilled.

Hiring during the month was strong in education, office jobs, specialty trades, local government and manufacturing, while the state jobs site lists more than 220,000 jobs, said Mark Butler, the state’s labor commissioner.

To fill about 1,900 of them, the state is holding an online career fair in metro Atlanta on Sept. 29, he said.

Georgia has added 153,200 jobs since December, when the Federal Reserve started its campaign to raise interest rates incrementally to slow the economy as a way to tame inflation. Yet the amount of hiring is down more than one-third from late winter.

Not that a downturn has begun. So far this year, the scramble to find and retain workers has meant robust raises for many, said Daniel Altman, chief economist for Instawork, which places workers in flexible jobs. “And when hours go up, that means the labor market is getting looser rather than tighter,” he said.

Not that a downturn has begun. So far this year, the scramble to find and retain workers has meant robust raises for many.

Mercedes-Benz USA moved its North American headquarters to Sandy Springs from New Jersey in 2016, in part to find talented workers, said Dimitris Psillakis, chief executive.

Many corporate white-collar positions, such as data analysts, are in high demand, he said. “It is getting more expensive. But we are adjusting.”

In addition to higher pay, the company touts its benefits package, its posh headquarters and its well-known brand.

Competition for workers has also spurred an unprecedented flurry of job-switching, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And more than one-quarter of those who have switched jobs in the past year have switched more than three times, according to a national survey by Resume Builder, which offers career advice online.

Most of them say they received higher pay at their new job, said the company.

The average pay hike for job-switchers has been running at about 8.5%, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve. Workers who stay in the same job have also been getting better pay, averaging a raise of 5.9%.

But Altman said that tendency may have peaked. Employers were aggressively giving raises late last year in an effort to find and retain workers. Lately, however, they have been less eager to dangle extra money, he said.

Higher short-term interest rates ripple through the economy, making borrowing more costly for companies and consumers, and — when the Fed raises rates high enough — it usually means cutbacks on spending and hiring.

In the past 10 months, the Fed has ratcheted its benchmark rates from near zero almost up to their pre-pandemic level of 1.55 %. Those hikes quickly rattled the housing market and spooked Wall Street, but they’ve been slower to have an impact on hiring, said Stephen Juneau, senior U.S. economist for Bank of America.

Many consumers padded savings and trimmed debt in the past few years, aided by government stimulus, but also because the pandemic hindered their spending options. Soaring home prices and a booming stock market also bolstered finances.

“That whole cocktail allowed people to maintain their consumption,” Juneau said. “But there’s going to be a point where people have to pull back.”

When they do, that will undermine demand for workers and likely lead to layoffs, he said. “We are predicting a mild recession next year.”

In the meantime, there will be the usual burst of hiring during the holiday season, as retailers and logistics companies gear up for deliveries and sales, according to Deloitte. The global consulting company predicts holiday spending will grow up to 6% this year, with online sales surging at more than twice that pace.

Sandy Springs-based UPS, which carries millions of packages at the holidays, is hiring more than 100,000 workers for the season, including about 2,300 in metro Atlanta. The company has boosted its pay for seasonal workers, with wages starting at $16 an hour, up from $15 last year for package handlers.

The number of unemployed Georgians — those without a job and searching for work — fell in August to its lowest level since early 2001. But low unemployment was partly due to a decline in the number of people in the workforce, down for two consecutive months.

With a larger share of Georgians past retirement age, demographics may be partly responsible for the shrinking workforce, Juneau said.

Georgia job market

Change in number of jobs, Georgia

Sept 2021 5,800

Oct 2021 30,500

Nov 2021 17,100

Dec 2021 23,300

Jan 2022 25,000

Feb 2022 28,600

Mar 2022 18,200

Apr 2022 17,800

May 2022 19,400

Jun 2022 15,900

July 2022 12,500

August 2022 15,800

_____________________

Change in number of workers, Georgia

Sept 2021: 4,100

Oct 2021: 6,000

Nov 2021: 230

Dec 2021: -1,500

Jan 2022: 16,800

Feb 2022: 19,000

March 2022: 16,500

April 2022: 16,500

May 2022: 14,100

June 2022: 7,700

July 2022: -3,900

_____________________

Unemployment Rate

Lowest pre-pandemic: 3.4% (Nov. 2019, Dec. 2000)

Highest pre-pandemic: 10.9% (Nov. 2009)

Recent: 2.8% (August 2022)

_____________________

Job growth, August

High pre-pandemic: 22,400 (1995)

High pre-pandemic, post Olympics: 16,000 (Aug. 2005)

Average pre-pandemic: 4,000

Recent: 15,800 (2022)

_____________________

Number of unemployed*

High pre-pandemic: 519,115 (Oct. 2009)

Low pre-pandemic: 120,179 (Sept. 1979)

Low, past 25 years: 143,260 (Nov. 2000)

Recent: 149,650 (August 2022)

_____________________

*Out of work, actively seeking a job

Sources: Georgia Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

_____________________________________

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense2h ago
Michael Roark of Grayson places his absentee ballot inside a drop box on the second day of early voting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections building in Lawrenceville, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia voting access slips under new laws, research shows
8h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
6h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
10h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
10h ago
Two people were found shot Thursday morning at scenes along Jonesboro Road, including a gas station at the Hutchens Road intersection. One victim has died, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 killed in ‘targeted’ double shooting at Atlanta gas station, cops say
2h ago
The Latest
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

SC's Beamer focused on field, not on Georgia's No. 1 rank
14m ago
Central American immigrants rally for humanitarian protections in Atlanta
50m ago
Rookie WR Drake London flies home when Falcons visit LA Rams
55m ago
Featured
Mounted Atlanta Police officers arrive for the funeral of Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin, alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
2h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
5h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top