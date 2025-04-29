Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Brunswick’s Superfund sites include a tidal creek where wastewater from the former Hercules pesticide plant was discharged; and the LCP Chemicals site, an 813-acre property on the marsh that hosted several industrial tenants over the decades, including a power plant, an oil refinery and a chlorine factory. Some of that heavy industry fouled soil, groundwater and almost 700 acres of surrounding marsh with dangerous pollutants, including mercury, lead and PCBs. Both the Hercules plant and LCP Chemicals closed years ago, but the harmful pollutants they produced linger in the environment. Neither Hercules nor Honeywell, the multinational giant that purchased the LCP Chemicals property in 1998, responded to requests for comment. Emory’s study only evaluated the community’s exposure to the toxins and compared them to the general population. It did not explore how chemicals made it into peoples’ bloodstreams or try to tie specific health impacts to the pollutants. But the study’s results hint at exposure from the environment around Brunswick, the researchers said. The two PCBs found at high levels in study participants are known to exist in marshlands around the city. The same is true for toxaphene. “The most plausible explanation is that there was a local source of these contaminants,” Scovronick said.

From the 1940s until 1980, Hercules produced toxaphene, a pesticide later found to harm wildlife and humans. Its use was banned in the U.S. in 1990 and today, the federal Environmental Protection Agency classifies it as a probable human carcinogen. Portions of the LCP Chemicals site are contaminated with mercury, lead and PCBs, which were once used in transformers and other electrical equipment. The EPA says PCBs are also a probable human carcinogen linked to immune system impairment, lower birth weight and neurological deficits.

The EPA, which is overseeing cleanup at some Brunswick Superfund sites and conducting long-term pollution monitoring at others, did not immediately offer comment on the findings.

Anita Collins, a Brunswick resident who grew up near the Hercules plant and heads a local citizen-led planning group, praised the Emory team’s efforts to investigate the community’s long-standing concerns. “We want folks to know about the legacy of industrial harms, the reality of a fence line neighborhood and the chronic health issues experienced by our neighbors in Brunswick, a breathtakingly beautiful paradise,” Collins said.

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Emory’s study did not find unusually high levels of mercury or other heavy metals in the participants.

The survey did detect elevated exposure to a specific type of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substance, or PFAS, a class of man-made chemicals that have been linked to cancers and other health problems. The specific PFAS that showed up at unusually high levels in some participants is perfluorodecanoic acid, or PFDA, which has been used to greaseproof food packages, furniture, carpets and more, according to the EPA. The agency is currently studying PFDA’s human health effects.