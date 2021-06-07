Shrimp season to open in Georgia’s coastal waters

Commercial shrimp trawlers will be able to go up to 3 miles out from the shore, where federal management takes over. They can operate in state waters from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. In federally managed waters, they can operate around the clock.

Trawlers must use a certified bycatch reduction device and turtle excluder. They can also use cast and seine nets to catch food shrimp.

Recreational shrimpers must have a state fishing license and Saltwater Information Program permit.

All motorized boats must stay 1,000 feet from the shores of Jekyll, St. Simons, Sea and Tybee islands from May 1 to Sept. 30.

During last year’s shrimp season, about 200 licensed trawlers pulled in roughly 3.3 million pounds of shrimp.