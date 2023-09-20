Recall issued for ground beef sold in Georgia

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Georgia News
By AJC Staff
16 minutes ago
X

A recall has been issued for ground beef from a Wisconsin company that was sold in Georgia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported.

The recall, announced Sept. 15, applies to raw ground beef sold by American Foods Groups or Green Bay Dressed Beef of Green Bay, Wisc. The packages were produced Aug. 14, 2023 and may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. If you purchased this ground beef, USDA said to throw it away or return it to the store.

The packages were distributed in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

Here are the descriptions and lot codes to look for, according to the announcement.

  • 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19″ with lot code D123226026.
  • 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027.
  • 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027.

For more information, read the recall announcement from USDA.

Related

Credit: AP

Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose...

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Gas line catches on fire in SW Atlanta, shutting down major roads1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution: Defense attorneys have conflicts in Trump RICO case
1h ago

Community grieves Marietta High ‘scholar, athlete and leader’ killed in crash
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

HAPPENING TODAY
Judge hears arguments from Trump electors seeking a move to federal court
18m ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

HAPPENING TODAY
Judge hears arguments from Trump electors seeking a move to federal court
18m ago

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

Officials: More bee-eating hornets found; second nest eradicated
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston on injured reserve, testing depth against...
20m ago
At 91, Georgia's longest serving sheriff says he won't seek another term in 2024
2h ago
Braves and Phillies play to decide series winner
9h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top