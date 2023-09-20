Recall issued for ground beef sold in Georgia

A recall has been issued for ground beef from a Wisconsin company that was sold in Georgia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported.

The recall, announced Sept. 15, applies to raw ground beef sold by American Foods Groups or Green Bay Dressed Beef of Green Bay, Wisc. The packages were produced Aug. 14, 2023 and may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. If you purchased this ground beef, USDA said to throw it away or return it to the store.

The packages were distributed in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

Here are the descriptions and lot codes to look for, according to the announcement.

10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19″ with lot code D123226026.

10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027.

10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027.

For more information, read the recall announcement from USDA.