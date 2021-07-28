Police on lookout for stolen Chick-fil-A delivery car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police in north Alabama are seeking the public’s help in finding a Chick-fil-A delivery vehicle that was stolen from a restaurant.
The white 2020 Kia Soul was stolen from a Chick-fil-A on South Memorial Parkway on Friday, Huntsville police said.
The restaurant has two identical Kia Souls. The one that was stolen has a large Chick-fil-A logo on it and Alabama tag 47A5R36, police said.
Police posted photos of the vehicle on social media and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Georgia-based Chick-fil-A has more than 2,400 restaurants across the U.S.
