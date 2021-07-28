ajc logo
Police on lookout for stolen Chick-fil-A delivery car

Police in north Alabama are seeking the public's help in finding a Chick-fil-A delivery vehicle that was stolen from a restaurant.
Police in north Alabama are seeking the public’s help in finding a Chick-fil-A delivery vehicle that was stolen from a restaurant. (AP file photo)

Credit: via Facebook

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police in north Alabama are seeking the public’s help in finding a Chick-fil-A delivery vehicle that was stolen from a restaurant.

The white 2020 Kia Soul was stolen from a Chick-fil-A on South Memorial Parkway on Friday, Huntsville police said.

The restaurant has two identical Kia Souls. The one that was stolen has a large Chick-fil-A logo on it and Alabama tag 47A5R36, police said.

Police posted photos of the vehicle on social media and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Georgia-based Chick-fil-A has more than 2,400 restaurants across the U.S.

