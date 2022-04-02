ajc logo
Plane rolls off runway in New Jersey after flight from Fulton airport

The air traffic control tower at Fulton County Airport-Brown Field. (AJC file photo)

Learjet rolled off runway at general aviation airport in New Jersey, but no injuries were reported, officials said

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A plane rolled off the runway at a general aviation airport in New Jersey, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Officials said the aircraft had departed from Fulton County Airport–Brown Field in Atlanta.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Learjet 45 had just landed at the Morristown Airport in Hanover at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with four people aboard.

The FAA said it is investigating and will release the aircraft registration number after it has been verified at the scene, but officials said they do not identify people involved in aircraft incidents or accidents.

City fire and police bureaus were called to the scene. The Morristown department of public safety posted a notice saying “We can confirm there are no injuries to any persons.

Plane rolls off runway at NJ airport; no injuries reported
Featured
