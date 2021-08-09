ajc logo
X

Perdue Farms employee, 23, dies from electrocution in Georgia

A man from Houston County is dead after being electrocuted at Perdue Farms on Sunday.
Caption
A man from Houston County is dead after being electrocuted at Perdue Farms on Sunday.

Credit: via Facebook

Georgia News
By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

On Sunday, a man from Houston County died after being electrocuted at Perdue Farms, WMAZ reported.

Antonio Ramirez, 23, was reportedly cleaning an area known as “The Hot Room.”

About 5:30 a.m., a manager spotted Ramirez kneeling as if he were looking for something. When the manager came closer to Ramirez, he felt a charge and knew he was being electrocuted, Assistant Houston County Coroner David Gabbard told WMAZ.

ExploreJANUARY: 6 employees dead after liquid nitrogen leak at Gainesville poultry plant

Ramirez was transported to Perry Hospital and was pronounced dead about an hour later, WMAZ reported.

In Other News
1
Atlanta-born actor Jane Withers, aka ‘Josephine the Plumber,’ dies at...
2
Falcons sign D'Onta Foreman, activate Kaleb McGary
3
Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line
4
Georgia boy grows prize-winning watermelon twice his weight
5
Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top