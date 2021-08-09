Perdue Farms employee, 23, dies from electrocution in Georgia

On Sunday, a man from Houston County died after being electrocuted at Perdue Farms, WMAZ reported.
Antonio Ramirez, 23, was reportedly cleaning an area known as “The Hot Room.”
About 5:30 a.m., a manager spotted Ramirez kneeling as if he were looking for something. When the manager came closer to Ramirez, he felt a charge and knew he was being electrocuted, Assistant Houston County Coroner David Gabbard told WMAZ.
Ramirez was transported to Perry Hospital and was pronounced dead about an hour later, WMAZ reported.
