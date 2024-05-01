New Georgia immigration bill draws backlash

Immigrant rights advocates are organizing a multi-day, statewide wave of activism to call out a recently passed Georgia immigration bill and the devastating impacts they say the legislation will have on the state’s foreign-born population.

The demonstrations began Wednesday morning with a rally steps away from Georgia’s State Capitol, where over 100 protestors converged with chants of “ni una deportación más” and “sin papeles, sin miedo” – “not one more deportation” and “no papers, no fear.” They hoped to send a message to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: veto House Bill 1105, a piece of legislation that would mandate closer collaboration between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials.

That message fell on deaf ears. By the time protesters disbanded on Wednesday, Kemp had already signed the bill into law.

Proponents of the bill, including Kemp, say it will improve public safety.

HB 1105 requires jailers to hold any suspect suspected to be in the U.S. without authorization if that person is wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Sheriffs who fail to notify federal immigration agents once they identify someone who may be in the country illegally face potential sanctions.

“If you enter our country illegally and proceed to commit further crimes in our communities, we will not allow your crimes to go unanswered,” Kemp said ahead of signing the bill.

Protesters on Wednesday countered that narrative, and said the bill would inflict considerable torment on immigrant communities with no real upside for the state. They warned about the risk of increased racial profiling and police harassment.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

“We understand that his legislation was made to harm our communities … It is a weapon to intimidate our communities,” said Eduardo Delgado, with the South Georgia-based nonprofit Migrant Equity Southeast. “Because of that, advocates like ourselves must change the narrative and rally our communities behind opposing this bill for what it is, xenophobic, radical legislation.”

“The immigrant community has been the target for those seeking to gain political points for decades,” said Jennifer López, with the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights. “Well, we are here to say not one more day, hour, minute, second will we spend being scapegoats.”

On hand on Wednesday were longtime Georgia immigrant advocates such as Dalton’s America Gruner and GLAHR co-founder Adelina Nicholls, whose work helped notch significant wins for immigrant communities in the state, including the end three years ago of a controversial immigration enforcement program in Cobb and Gwinnett counties. The program allowed jailers to check inmates’ immigration status and share that information with federal officials.

Rally goers said HB 1105 would wipe out those gains.

“The fight has been long and it doesn’t stop,” Nicholls said.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Other speakers said that a crackdown on immigrants could wind up negatively impacting the Georgia economy.

“We talk a lot about how Georgia is the best state to do business in. Well, what does that mean, if you’re attacking the foundation of our economic success, the immigrant community?” asked Kyle Gomez-Leinewebe, director of policy and advocacy at the GALEO Impact Fund.

“Immigrants drive this Peach State,” López added. “Immigrants get the job done.”

On Thursday, immigrant advocates are planning a march to the governor’s mansion. Additional events to mobilize the immigrant community and educate them about HB 1105 will be held throughout the state on Friday.