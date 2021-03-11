Nahmias to become Georgia’s next chief justice

Nahmias was unanimously elected to the position by his colleagues on the court. The outcome was expected because, by tradition, the next longest-serving justice — Nahmias, in this case — becomes the new chief justice.

Last month, Melton announced he will step down from the court on July 1, saying he did not know yet what he would do next. Melton, who has overseen the judiciary’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, will have served 16 years on the court.