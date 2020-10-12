Music group announces $1.2B resort, casino in Mississippi

The $1.2 billion Biloxi resort, a partnership between Universal Music Group and the Dakia U-Ventures investment group, is set to include a large performance venue, a 1,000-room luxury hotel and a casino, according to a Friday announcement from the groups, which are also launching similar ventures in Atlanta and Orlando, Florida.

The Biloxi City Council in June approved a tourism tax incentive to redevelop a 266-acre (108-hectare) property that was once the site of the Broadwater Beach Hotel, marina, and golf course, according to the city resolution. The historic resort was built in 1939 and closed in 2005 shortly before Hurricane Katrina destroyed the property, news outlets reported.