Mother, son from prominent SC legal family found shot dead

The wreck led to stories questioning whether his family’s ties to the legal system in the area affected the investigation.

Colleton County deputies turned the investigation over to the State Law Enforcement Division, whose agents released no information beyond confirming they were looking into the deaths as a double homicide. They said no arrests had been made.

Property records show the Murdaugh family owns the land in a rural area along the Salkehatchie River. The home is about 60 miles north of Savannah.

Paul Murdaugh’s grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather were all longtime elected solicitors in the area, but all were out of office at the time of the boat crash.