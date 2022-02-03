Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Massive fire after reported explosion destroys Douglas church; no one hurt

A Douglas church was destroyed after a massive fire broke out during a service Wednesday night, according to news reports. (YouTube screenshot)

caption arrowCaption
A Douglas church was destroyed after a massive fire broke out during a service Wednesday night, according to news reports. (YouTube screenshot)

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A Douglas church was destroyed after a massive fire broke out during a service Wednesday night, according to news reports.

Fire responders battled the blaze after a propane tank exploded during the service at Douglas Christian Fellowship Church, according to Georgia News Now.

State Forestry Commission rangers saw the fire from their office across the street and alerted churchgoers.

No one was injured in the fire, which crews continued to control through the night by taking care of hot spots.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
4-year-old boy in critical condition after Griffin shooting
1h ago
Georgia GOP lawmakers draw districts in Democratic counties
1h ago
Soccer Foundation endorses Parlow Cone for USSF president
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top