Massive fire after reported explosion destroys Douglas church; no one hurt

A Douglas church was destroyed after a massive fire broke out during a service Wednesday night, according to news reports.
Fire responders battled the blaze after a propane tank exploded during the service at Douglas Christian Fellowship Church, according to Georgia News Now.
State Forestry Commission rangers saw the fire from their office across the street and alerted churchgoers.
No one was injured in the fire, which crews continued to control through the night by taking care of hot spots.
