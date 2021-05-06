Manager: Man shot at Georgia motel while trying to collect rent

“He knocked on the wrong door, I guess, and you know it could have been me that was shot because I tried to collect my rent money. But he took it upon himself to do my job and you see what happened." - Kenny Wayne, who manages the Magnolia Court Motel in Macon

Wayne said Daniel and Terrell fought. Wayne said he called police after Daniel said he was getting a gun, and Wayne heard a shot. Daniel fled, leaving Terrell bleeding on the lawn of a neighboring convenience store. Bystanders tried to staunch the bleeding, but Terrell was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“He knocked on the wrong door, I guess, and you know it could have been me that was shot because I tried to collect my rent money," Wayne said. “But he took it upon himself to do my job and you see what happened.”

Deputies arrested Daniel later at a motel across the street, saying they found a gun.