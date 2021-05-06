Manager: Man shot at Georgia motel while trying to collect rent

MACON — A Middle Georgia motel manager says a man shot dead in an argument Wednesday took it on himself to collect back rent from other tenants in order to earn a room.
Kenny Wayne, who manages the Magnolia Court Motel in Macon, told WMAZ-TV that he met 32-year-old Lance Michael Terrell shortly before Terrell was fatally wounded.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies charged 34-year-old Willie Lee Daniel III with murder, aggravated assault and a probation violation, saying Daniel shot Terrell during a fight.
Wayne said Terrell offered to collect rent to afford $40 for a room for himself. Wayne said he told Terrell “not now,” but Wayne said Terrell went to a room where Daniel was staying anyway.
“He knocked on the wrong door, I guess, and you know it could have been me that was shot because I tried to collect my rent money. But he took it upon himself to do my job and you see what happened."
Wayne said Daniel and Terrell fought. Wayne said he called police after Daniel said he was getting a gun, and Wayne heard a shot. Daniel fled, leaving Terrell bleeding on the lawn of a neighboring convenience store. Bystanders tried to staunch the bleeding, but Terrell was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Deputies arrested Daniel later at a motel across the street, saying they found a gun.