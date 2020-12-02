Man arrested in connection to 2002 killing of Turner County family

A man has been arrested and indicted in the killing of a family in Rebecca, according to documents filed in Turner County Superior Court.
WALB in Albany, Georgia, reported Jason Michael Walker was the suspect indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday in the triple murder of Tommy Joe Wideman, his wife Deborah and their pregnant daughter, Melissa.
The Wideman family was shot and killed in their home and their house was set on fire, investigators previously said.
Investigators say Walker is the biological father of Melissa’s unborn child. She was 8 ½ months pregnant when she and her unborn child were killed.
Walker faces 15 counts, including three counts of malice murder; three counts of felony murder; four counts of aggravated assault; two counts of aggravated assault, family violence; one count of feticide; and two counts of arson in the first degree.