Investigators: 3 Savannah house fires linked to arsons

Three houses (not pictured) that burned in Savannah earlier this month are believed to have been set on fire by burglars.(AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
Georgia News | 14 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

SAVANNAH — Three houses that burned in Savannah earlier this month are believed to have been set on fire by burglars.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King said Thursday investigators have ruled the fires to be arsons and believe they are linked. The fires took place between April 4 and April 14.

“We believe these fires are connected due to their proximity to one another and the properties being burglarized before being set ablaze,” King said in a statement.

The commissioner asked for anyone with information to call the state’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-282-5804. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to a conviction.

