ajc logo
X

International food grocery chain joins list of SNAP retailers in Ga.

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market stores in Atlanta now accommodate food stamp recipients

In a nod to metro Atlanta’s growing diversity, Georgia has incorporated a grocery chain that caters to immigrant families into the state’s food stamps program.

Starting this month, recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, are able to use their benefits at the Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, an international foods retailer and wholesaler with eight locations scattered across diverse Atlanta suburbs.

“We are pleased to add Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market to our list of SNAP retailers, so the company may provide SNAP households with more access to quality produce and expansive selection,” said Melody DeBussey, Deputy Commissioner for Family Independence at the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS), in a statement. “As we continue to cultivate partnerships across the state, this will provide critical in meeting the diverse needs of our customers in the metro Atlanta area.”

Nam Dae Mun – Korean for “Great Southern Gate” – began operating in 2005, starting with a store in Duluth.

SNAP recipients can now use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products both in Nam Dae Mun’s physical locations and on its website.

Belisa Urbina leads Ser Familia, an immigrant-serving nonprofit whose work includes hunger relief and assisting eligible families to sign up for SNAP. She says her organization partnered with Nam Dae Mun on a temporary food voucher program during the pandemic. She welcomes the chain’s addition to the state’s list of SNAP retailers.

“I think it’s very positive,” she said.

Having access to foods they are familiar with make immigrant families feel empowered, Urbina explained.

“It gives them dignity … they can look at [the food items on offer] and say, ‘Oh, I know what to do with this.’”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Lautaro Grinspan on twitter

Lautaro Grinspan is part of the The Atlanta-Journal Constitution's immigration team, covering metro Atlanta immigrant communities. He is a Report for America corps member.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Georgia U.S. Senate race heading to runoff2h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

All lanes of Buford Highway shut down due to brush fire
16m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

How Georgia’s unique runoff system came to be
2h ago

Credit: Family photos

32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
2h ago

Credit: Family photos

32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stephen Smith

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature
17m ago
How AP decided the Georgia Senate race is headed to runoff
1h ago
Republican Herschel Walker advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia
1h ago
Featured

Georgia’s unique runoff system shaped by long, complicated history
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top