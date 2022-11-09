International food grocery chain joins list of SNAP retailers in Ga.

Belisa Urbina leads Ser Familia, an immigrant-serving nonprofit whose work includes hunger relief and assisting eligible families to sign up for SNAP. She says her organization partnered with Nam Dae Mun on a temporary food voucher program during the pandemic. She welcomes the chain’s addition to the state’s list of SNAP retailers.

“I think it’s very positive,” she said.

Having access to foods they are familiar with make immigrant families feel empowered, Urbina explained.

“It gives them dignity … they can look at [the food items on offer] and say, ‘Oh, I know what to do with this.’”

