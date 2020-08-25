‘In the bull’s-eye:’ Oil, gas production slowed by 2 approaching storms

“The waters are warm enough everywhere there to support a major hurricane, Category 3 or even higher. The waters are very warm where the storm is now and will be for the entire path up until the Gulf Coast,” Rappaport said.

Meanwhile, oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico was slowed by the storms’ approach that led companies to remove workers from more than 100 offshore platforms.

Fisher High School students rest in the back of a truck after they helped place sandbags around the Lafitte, La., area as residents prepare for the arrival of two tropical storms along the south Louisiana coast on Monday. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

The US Interior Department said 114 platforms had been evacuated. That is 18% of the staffed platforms in the Gulf, but they account for 58% of Gulf oil production and 45% of its natural gas output.

Energy companies are also moving drilling rigs used to explore for oil and gas.

Marco is closer to the Gulf coast, but forecasters are more concerned about Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to reach hurricane status before slamming the coast around midweek. As of Tuesday morning, Laura was located about 81 miles northeast of the western tip of Cuba and 765 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The storm was moving west northwest at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

🛢️ EXXON REDUCES BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY PRODUCTION AHEAD OF POSSIBLE SHUTDOWN DUE TO STORM -SOURCES #OOTT — (@PriapusIQ)Aug 25 2020

A spokesman for Norway’s Equinor said Sunday that workers were taken off the company’s Titan platform, and production was stopped, according to the Associated Press. Over the last few days, Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell also began evacuating some platforms and drilling rigs. A Shell spokesman said workers will be screened for COVID-19 before returning to offshore facilities.

Patrick DeHaan, an analyst for GasBuddy, said gasoline inventories are high, and the storms are unlikely to move pump prices unless refineries on land are damaged.

“Gasoline demand is weakening seasonally, and along with COVID-19, demand is running around 15% below last year,” he told the Associated Press. “There is likely enough breathing room that even if a few refineries had to slow production of gasoline down, there should not be much if any impact to retail gasoline prices in the region or nationally.”

The center of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight. The storm is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night.

"Our sights are on Laura now," Gov. John Bel Edwards told a news briefing. “It has the potential to be a major hurricane.”

Shrimp trawlers and fishing boats were tied up in a Louisiana harbor ahead of the storms. Red flags warned swimmers away from the pounding surf. Both in-person classes and virtual school sessions were canceled in some districts.

In Port Arthur Texas, Mayor Thurman Bartie warned that unless the forecast changes and pushes Laura’s landfall farther east, he will ask the city’s more than 54,000 residents to evacuate starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

NEW | @CityofGalveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday instructing all Galveston residents to begin leaving the island for safety. #KHOU11 #HTownRush — (@BrandiKHOU)Aug 25 2020

Officials in Houston asked residents to prepare supplies in case they lose power for a few days or need to evacuate homes along the coast.

Across the border in Louisiana's Cameron Parish, residents were preparing as well. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for much of the parish, where officials said seawater pushed inland by the storm could submerge small coastal communities. In other coastal areas residents moved possessions to higher ground, filled sandbags and in one case, moved pews and other items from a church that has flooded before.

Large swells from #Laura will create dangerous boating conditions, especially for small craft. Along area beaches, high surf and deadly rip currents are expected. Please do not enter the water, even if you're an experienced swimmer. — (@NWSTallahassee)Aug 25 2020

“Right now we’re right in the bullseye but that could change,” said Jeff Benoit, owner of B&O Kitchen and Grocery, a restaurant and Cajun food store in the southwest Louisiana city of Lake Charles. He was busy Monday, keeping track of what local officials were saying and preparing to shut the small business down if need be.

“It’s just a matter of putting up some meats, making sure that’s secure, best I can, anyway, and get the heck out of here,” Benoit said.

State emergencies were declared in Louisiana and Mississippi, and shelters were being opened with cots set farther apart, among other measures designed to curb coronavirus infections.

BREAKING: Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of Jefferson County, based on the potential impact of Laura. It's effective at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Some workers are exempt. See KFDM Facebook for details. https://t.co/ErOwS1zMDY — (@kfdmnews)Aug 24 2020

Edwards encouraged evacuees to stay with relatives or in hotels. But officials said they made virus-related preparations at state shelters in case they are needed.

As Marco was on its deathbed, the National Hurricane Center issued its first storm watches for Laura.

Forecasters posted a hurricane watch from Port Bolivar, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, a tropical storm watch from Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass, Texas, and from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi, where a collapsing Marco made landfall around 6 p.m. local time.

Heavy rain was expected across portions of the north-central Gulf Coast overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center. In Pensacola, Marco produced a one-day record rainfall of 2.22 inches, breaking a record set in 1961. But forecasters predicted Marco would no longer be a tropical storm by the end of the night.

Once Laura moves into the toasty waters of the Gulf of Mexico that serve as fuel for storms, forecasters predict it will rapidly strengthen to hurricane status ahead of an expected Wednesday landfall. The question is just how much.

“I would still give it a pretty decent chance of a Category 3 or 4, not necessarily at landfall, at least during its lifetime in the Gulf,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said. Many, but not all, storms in that area weaken just before landfall because of a late influx of dry air, he said.

The punch from back-to-back storms comes just days before the Aug. 29 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which breached the levees in New Orleans, flattened much of the Mississippi coast and killed as many as 1,800 people in 2005. Then a little less than a month later came Hurricane Rita which struck southwest Louisiana on Sept. 24 as a Category 3 storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.